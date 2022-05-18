Wednesday dawned with Oregon politics in a bleary state after a Tuesday night filled with upsets, slam dunks, close calls and voting breakdowns.
In spite of any primary election hangover, the state now moves on to what's already a hyperactive and historic election in November.
"The general election starts Wednesday — full court press," Betsy Johnson, the former state senator mounting a bid for governor without any party affiliation, said Tuesday night.
Among the developments the morning after:
As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan reported 937,445 ballots had been returned of 2,948,373.
That pegs the statewide voter turnout at 31.8%, slightly above the 2018 turnout, the last nonpresidential year primary election in Oregon.
A grudge match between Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan that began last year on the floor of the House over redistricting will spill over to their campaigns for governor.
Kotek vs. Drazan would ensure Oregon history: the first election for governor with women atop both party tickets. Johnson wants to make it three women.
Whatever the outcome, next January a woman will succeed a woman as governor for the first time. Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, cannot run for reelection due to term limits.
A slow vote count was caused by a planned change in voting law and an unplanned backup of ballots in Clackamas County.
A new voting law allowed ballots to be counted if postmarked on or before May 17 and received by May 24.
Adding to the slow vote count were tens of thousands of ballots that couldn't be scanned into computers in Clackamas County.
The races as they stood Wednesday afternoon:
Kotek, Drazan top 34 candidates for governor
Kotek, who stepped down as House speaker to run for governor, easily won the Democratic nomination for governor, with 56% of the vote.
Treasurer Tobias Read conceded to Kotek late Tuesday, having received about 32% of the vote.
Christine Drazan, the former House minority leader, was leading in the Republican race with 23% of the vote. Former GOP state chair Bob Tiernan was second with 18%.
Tiernan conceded on Wednesday, but Drazan said she would hold off declaring victory due to the stalled ballot count.
"While all signs point to a victory, we are still waiting for more ballots to be tallied and for the race to be officially called," Drazan said. "We look forward to celebrating the final outcome soon."
Schrader heading for defeat in 5th Congressional District
The biggest impact of the glacial pace of vote counting in Clackamas County was the crucial 5th Congressional District Democratic primary.
U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Canby, was trailing in his reelection bid. Schrader opponents were jubilant with early returns that showed Terrebonne attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner was winning 60% of the vote.
But optimism was tempered by miniscule results from Clackamas County, which makes up 45% of Democratic registration in the district. Schrader lives in the county, and the first returns from the county showed Schrader winning about 57% of the vote. If the trends continue, Schrader would close the gap with McLeod-Skinner, but is unlikely to win enough votes to stave off defeat.
The 5th District was revised under redistricting so that it now runs from Portland over the Cascades and takes a slice of Deschutes County. It has the smallest Democratic voter registration advantage of the six districts in Oregon.
Progressive Democrats sought to topple the seven-term congressman, who has one of the least liberal voting records in Congress.
McLeod-Skinner said late Tuesday that she supported the postmark voting and was confident that Clackamas County officials would ensure all votes were counted, even if it took longer than she and her supporters would like.
"I can wait — I have a lot of thank you notes to write," McLeod-Skinner said.
On the Republican side, former Happy Valley Mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer is the apparent nominee, with 42% of the vote among the five GOP candidates. Bend businessman Jimmy Crumpacker was second with 30% of the vote.
Stephenson tops BOLI race, but may face Helt in runoff
The race for the nonpartisan position of commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries appears headed for a runoff
Portland labor lawyer Christina Stephenson ran up a large edge over her six rivals in the race. But with 47% of the vote, she's falling short of the 50% required to skip a runoff in November.
If current trends hold, she would face former Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, who has 19% of the vote, in the general election.
Familiar faces in other races
In other races, former Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Lake Oswego, was winning the Democratic primary for the new 6th Congressional District. Mike Erickson of Lake Oswego was the top vote-getter on the Republican side. Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle easily won the Democratic primary in the 4th Congressional District, winning nearly two-thirds of the vote. She'll face Alek Skarlatos of Roseburg, the only Republican in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio.
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Beaverton, U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, and U.S. Rep Earl Blumenauer, D-Portland, won their party's primaries for in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd congressional districts, respectively. All three districts have prohibitively large voter majorities of the incumbent's party.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, won an easy bid for reelection in the Democratic primary. Jo Rae Perkins of Albany is seeking a repeat as a Republican U.S. Senate nominee. She was leading in Tuesday's voting. Perkins was the 2020 GOP nominee against U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon. Merkley won with 56% of the vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.