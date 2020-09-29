Gov. Kate Brown is creating a wildfire economic recovery council to evaluate the economic and community needs of residents affected by the recent devastating wildfires.
The council will be co-chaired by State Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle and State Treasurer Tobias Read. It will work to help counties implement economic recovery solutions and bring together federal, state, and local resources, according to the governor's office.
In addition, a focus of the council will be on solutions for communities of color, rural and low-income Oregonians who were disproportionately impacted by the wildfires.
The council will meet next week, and will complete its initial work by Dec. 31.
The scope of work includes assessing the impacts of the fires, coordinating needs with resources and identifying possible budget and legislative solutions for economic recovery.
