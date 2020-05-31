Gov. Kate Brown fired the head of the Oregon Employment Department on Sunday, responding to the department’s long delays in delivering jobless benefits to out-of-work Oregonians and the agency’s inability to communicate the status of workers’ benefits claims.
“In the middle of this pandemic, the continued delays from the Oregon Employment Department in delivering unemployment insurance benefits to thousands of out-of-work Oregonians are unacceptable,” Brown said in a statement. The governor said she had asked for and received the resignation of Kay Erickson, who had run the department since Brown appointed her to the post in 2016.
“This is an unprecedented crisis, and the problems at the department demand an urgent response,” Brown said.
The department struggled through a series of leadership crises in the years before Erickson took over. She steered the department through a period of relative calm afterwards, as the state’s jobless rate fell to an all-time low of 3.3% and the agency had relatively few benefits claims.
When the pandemic hit, the department was quickly overwhelmed as more than 440,000 Oregonians filed for jobless benefits and the state’s unemployment rate spiked to an all-time high, 14.2%.
The department, relying on an antiquated computer system from the 1990s, was unable to keep up with the volume of claims or adapt its technology to accommodate changes in the jobless program. Although Oregon received $86 million federal funding for a computer upgrade in 2009, and successive audits warned the department was unprepared for a spike in jobless claims, work replacing the computers isn’t due to be complete until 2025.
Since the pandemic hit in March, the department’s phone lines have been overloaded. For well over two months it has been impossible for the vast majority of laid-off workers to fix issues with their applications or to learn the status of their claims.
Most callers get only busy signals, and the few that get through spend an average of more than three hours on hold — and sometimes many hours longer. Even among those calls, though, fewer than half ever reach a claims processor.
The department said Saturday it has a 10-week backlog to fix complex claims that require adjudication, but did not say how many claims are in that category. Thousands of claims have been pending for more than a month, though, and many workers say they have been waiting for benefits since March.
For several weeks, as the department’s problems mounted, Erickson refused successive requests for interviews to discuss the situation. She broke her silence Friday with a telephone press conference but was unable to tell reports how much the department owes to workers.
Unprocessed claims
The state has paid out $1.5 billion in jobless benefits since the middle of March, but at least 200,000 claims haven’t been paid. Many of those are from workers ineligible for benefits or from those who are receiving checks through other programs, but the department acknowledged this week it has no clear idea how many people it really owes money to.
The governor apologized for the department’s lapses in April but had been silent on the subject for more than a month as the crisis mounted. Members of the Legislature and Oregon’s congressional delegation grew increasingly critical of the department during that time as constituents flooded their offices with urgent calls over unpaid jobless claims.
On Saturday, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., called for Erickson to resign, and she faced a three-hour grilling from state legislators who held a special committee hearing to examine the department’s problems.
Brown said Sunday that Erickson’s deputy, David Gerstenfeld, will serve as interim director of the employment department. He had been director of the paid family and medical leave insurance division, and before that served as director of the unemployment insurance division.
“I have directed the Oregon Employment Department to address the current backlog in unpaid claims, and to clearly communicate the status of any unpaid claims to Oregonians,” Brown said. “In these incredibly stressful times, Oregon families are counting on these benefits. We will make this right. Oregonians will receive the benefits that they are owed.”
