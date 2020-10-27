Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday extended her state of emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic for another 60 days.
The declaration, now in effect until Jan. 2, is the legal foundation for Brown’s COVID-19 executive orders to reopen the state and the Oregon Health Authority’s health and safety guidance. Extending the state of emergency declaration allows those orders to remain in effect.
Brown noted in a press release Tuesday how the state experienced a daily record last week of 550 new coronavirus cases. With nine new deaths reported Tuesday, the state's death toll rose to 664 people.
"Extending the COVID-19 state of emergency is not something I do lightly, but we know all too well that not taking action would mean an even greater loss of life,” Brown said Tuesday. “The second wave of COVID-19 has arrived in the United States, and this time it is hitting all of our communities.”
Brown said her goal is to keep the state on track to open more schools for in-person learning and to continue to reopen and keep open businesses and local economies.
“We must continue to work together and follow the simple steps that have kept us safe throughout this pandemic: washing our hands, wearing face coverings, watching our physical distance, staying home when sick, and avoiding social get-togethers, especially indoors,” Brown said.
Brown reviews and reevaluates each of her emergency orders every 60 days, to determine whether those orders should be continued, modified, or rescinded, her office said.
Emergencies are acute events, like say a wildfire, earthquake, military attack etc. What we have here is a failure to manage a chronic condition. But who is to blame? We probably all are including politicians, scientists and the public. On the one hand, we do need to act in concert and wear masks, but on the other hand, the emerging body of science has not been incorporated into the public discourse of exactly what policy decisions we should be making. We also haven't factored in the deaths and economic destruction from the shutdown and restrictions. So, we may very well be causing excess death, disease and economic harm. That's my 2 cents.
