Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek visited Central Oregon Wednesday. It's the first time she has been to the region since taking office.

PRINEVILLE — Gov. Tina Kotek’s first visit to Central Oregon since taking office began Wednesday at a vegetable farm in Culver where the struggle of drought is all too real.

The Macy family of Macy Farms told Kotek about the uncertainty they face when they don’t know how much water they’ll have or what kind of crops they can plant and when they can plant them.

