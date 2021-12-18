TUMALO — Corky Luster was eager to see the golden eagle fly again through the juniper trees. Luster, a Tumalo resident and an emergency medical technician who volunteers with Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue, found the eagle near the Tumalo Canal Trailhead while on a hike Nov. 18 with his two short-haired retrievers.
The eagle was slumped under a tree, unable to stand or fly with blood around its nostrils. Luster rushed back to his house to find a dog kennel and returned to transport the bird to Think Wild, a wildlife rehabilitation center in Bend.
Wildlife technicians at Think Wild discovered the eagle had severe lead poisoning and would have died if not for Luster.
A month later, Think Wild staff members gathered Friday afternoon to release the eagle near the trailhead where Luster found it.
The 10-year-old female eagle spread its 6-foot wingspan and lofted its 11-pound body off a rock and flew down a ravine.
“I didn’t think it was going to be a good prognosis,” Luster said Friday. “But miracles happened, even around Christmas.”
Before the eagle was released, Think Wild staff invited Matthew Stuber, a Medford-based eagle coordinator with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, to attach a radio collar on the bird. Stuber strapped the 1.5-ounce collar to the eagle like a backpack and said it will track where it flies.
The tracking is part of a national U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service conservation research project to analyze the survival of rehabilitated golden eagles, Stuber said. A total of 15 eagles are being tracked through the project, including five in the Pacific Northwest.
“We are trying to measure the survival of golden eagles who have been rehabilitated,” Stuber said. “We’re really trying to figure out how many of these birds make it.”
The golden eagle was the fourth one to be treated at Think Wild since its wildlife hospital opened about three years ago. Two of the eagles died shortly after arriving, and another was released last week.
Think Wild staff heard about another golden eagle that died from lead poisoning Dec. 3 near Brothers, east of Bend. The staff is alarmed at how many bird species are affected by lead poisoning, which is often caused when a bird eats the carcass of an animal shot with lead bullets or a rodent that eats the poisoned carcass.
It’s obvious when a bird has been poisoned by lead because they will appear intoxicated, said Sally Compton, executive director of Think Wild.
“They will have trouble with balance and not be able to fly,” Compton said. “Once it gets really bad, they can become completely paralyzed, anemic and dehydrated.”
Think Wild is urging people to use nonlead ammunition, fishing sinkers and rodent control.
Compton said the eagle released Friday was fortunate. It arrived at Think Wild with five times the amount of lead that is considered acceptable in wild raptors. But technicians were able to inject the eagle with medicine that improved its health over the past month.
“We are really happy that it doesn’t appear there is any significant long-term damage that happened,” Compton said. “We probably caught the eagle just in time for this successful treatment.”
Compton watched Friday as a wildlife technician, Savanna Scheiner, carried the eagle to a rock overlooking an opening through the juniper trees. Scheiner set the eagle on the rock and it took flight as quickly as a slingshot. Ten seconds later it had disappeared into the forest.
“She’s gone,” Compton said. “I can’t believe how fast that happened.”
Compton and her staff were thrilled to send the eagle on its way. It was a rare victory for the team, especially with how deadly lead poisoning can be to birds.
“It’s a really big deal for us,” Compton said. “Especially for our vet team. Every day they are working to take care of these animals. Having a win like this is extremely rewarding.”
