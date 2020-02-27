A group of businesses, environmental activists and community groups have joined forces to form the GoBend2020 coalition, which supports a $190 million transportation bond measure on the May Primary ballot.
“Bend’s economic vitality and community livability depends on a well-functioning transportation system that is safe, gives people choices, and improves traffic flow,” said Katy Brooks, president and CEO of the Bend Chamber and co-chair of the coalition. “We believe that this measure is a strong and reasonable response to the transportation challenges we face."
Top priorities of the bond include improving neighborhood safety, increasing east-west connectivity, and improving traffic flow.
The projects included in the proposed bond measure were identified through a two-year, community-based process that included neighborhood workshops across the city, community meetings, online surveys and a citizen advisory committee.
The Bend City Council will also establish a citizen oversight committee to review the use of bond funds and to report back to the council and the public.
The coalition will hold a kick-off event at 5 p.m. March 16 at Embark on NW Lolo Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.