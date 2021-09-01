The Giving Plate food pantry in Bend has been in need of a larger space for several years. That need grew larger last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the pantry off Third Street provided 958,417 pounds of food for distressed people in the region.
“That was our biggest year ever,” said Ranae Staley, executive director of the Giving Plate. “It was a substantial increase.”
Having outgrown its space, the pantry announced Wednesday it has found a new location at 1212 NE First St. in Bend. The 11,000-square-foot space will allow the pantry to offer more room to guests and bring all of its programs under one roof, including Kids Korner, a program focused on feeding hungry children.
Staley said she wants to create an atmosphere that feels more like a boutique grocery store than a food pantry. People will be able to come in and pick out their own food, rather than wait in line for a food box, she said.
“I really feel like we are redefining in our community what a food pantry looks like,” Staley said.
The pantry bought the new building for $1.65 million and put down 25% to secure a loan. The pantry is launching a campaign to raise $3 million, which will cover the cost of the building, a major remodel and furnishings, such as refrigerators and freezers.
“It’s such an old building,” Staley said. “There's a lot of remodeling that needs to be done.”
Last week, the pantry received a huge boost to its fundraising effort.
The Deschutes County Commission awarded the pantry $500,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funding. The County Commission also gave more than $4 million of the federal funds to NeighborImpact’s food bank, a housing project in Bend and a mental health service for veterans.
“This is an incredible start to our campaign,” Staley said.
Staley said she learned about the new building being available about four months ago and it has been a whirlwind ever since.
"It’s been a really emotional few weeks,” she said. “The reality of this building, being able to pursue this dream and have a kick start to our campaign. It’s really exciting.”
The pantry will stay open at its Third Street location, while the new building is renovated over the next year.
Staley is already imagining how much more welcomed guests will feel in the new space. Rather than being crammed inside, or having to wait outside, they will be able to casually walk through the rows of donated food.
"We always wanted to create a space for our community to come to that was safe and created dignity and respect,” Staley said. “Now we get to take that to a whole new level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.