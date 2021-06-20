A fifth grade Portland girl visiting Cannon Beach with her family died last week after she was swept out to sea north of Haystack Rock.
Rescuers, including guardsmen on a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, found Lily Markwell in the ocean after being called to the scene Thursday. Markwell was brought to shore and airlifted to a hospital but was pronounced dead, according to a GoFundMe page and an announcement from the school Markwell attended.
Markwell attended the ACCESS Academy Alternative Program, which is housed in Vestal Elementary School in Northeast Portland, according to the school’s Facebook page. A vigil is planned for 7 p.m. Monday at the school.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Markwell’s family pay for medical and funeral expenses. More than $12,500 had been donated as of Sunday afternoon.
