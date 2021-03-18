COVID-19 has prevented local Girl Scout troops from selling their famous cookies at their usual booths this year. But this weekend, cookie lovers will get to buy their beloved Thin Mints and Samoas at an in-person event in Bend.
Girl Scout Cookies can be purchased at the Girl Scouts of Oregon and SW Washington's Bend location from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to a Girl Scouts press release. The Bend office is located at 3188 N Hwy 97 #109, in the Bend River Promenade outdoor mall.
All eight Girl Scout Cookie varieties will be sold this weekend, the release stated.
Girl Scout Cookies can still be ordered online at the organization's website through March 28, and proceeds will still benefit local troops, the release stated.
