Deschutes County Sheriff's Office rescue personnel transported a 6-year-old girl from Paulina Lake Lodge to a waiting ambulance after a sledding accident Saturday afternoon.
A lodge employee called 911 about 12:20 p.m. and asked authorities to transport the injured child, who is from Springfield, to Ten Mile Sno-park, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Sheriff's rescue personnel using snowmobiles and a tracked Polaris side-by-side ATV reached the girl about 2 p.m. She was taken to the sno-park where a La Pine Fire Department ambulance was waiting to take her to St. Charles Bend, the release states.
The sheriff's office did not release injury information or the child's condition.
