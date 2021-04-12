Cars will be allowed once again to drive the road that leads to the summit of Pilot Butte, which has been closed to drivers for roughly a year and a half.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will open the gate to the road at 10 a.m. Friday.
Pedestrians are being advised to use extra caution, given that cars have not been on this road since November 2019, Park Manager Joe Wanamaker said in a statement.
Typically, the road on Pilot Butte opens mid-April, but last year it remained closed to cars due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Pedestrians have grown accustomed to not having vehicles on the road, so I urge drivers to be alert and drive slowly,” Wanamaker said.
The summit road gate will be open between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily until its seasonal closure on Nov. 1.
