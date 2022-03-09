For the first time, Aloha Produce of Central Oregon has charged its customers a $5 surcharge to offset fuel costs, which spiked because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The food wholesaler started charging its customers this week as gas prices continued to soar nationwide, said Nick Dean, company director of operations.
On Tuesday, a gallon of regular unleaded gas jumped to an average of $4.64 a gallon in Bend, an increase of 50 cents per gallon over the week before and $1.65 from a year ago. Nationally, gas prices averaged $4.17 a gallon, and in Oregon a gallon of regular gas was $4.58, according to AAA.
“We held off as long as we could while our competition charged fuel surcharges,” Dean said Tuesday. “We just couldn’t absorb it any more.”
The record gas prices eclipse the record price for a gallon of gas in July 2008, which was $4.11 a gallon, according to AAA.
Regular Unleaded
Current
Week ago
Month ago
Year ago
National average
$4.17
$3.61
$3.45
$2.77
Oregon average
$4.58
$4.03
$3.93
$3.01
Bend average
$4.64
$4.11
$4.02
$2.99
Portland average
$4.62
$4.06
$3.98
$3.06
While the United States is a leader in the production of crude oil, Russia is No. 2, said Marie Dodds, AAA director of government and public affairs. The spiking fuel prices are a result of the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.
A barrel of crude oil, which makes up more than half a gallon of gas, jumped to $120 a barrel on Tuesday, the highest price since 2008, according to AAA, which expects crude oil prices to surge in the weeks ahead.
Nearly three-fourths of the goods found on grocery store shelves are transported on a truck, said Jana Jarvis, Oregon Trucking Associations CEO and president. In Oregon, more than 88% of the goods manufactured here are transported by truck, said Jarvis, whose organization represents 600 trucking companies around the state.
“We’ll all see the increase wrapped in prices of goods,” Jarvis said. “Energy costs in general have gone up dramatically, which all affects consumer spending.
“As a country, we’re heavily dependent upon the trucking industry. Almost everything gets on a truck in our country.”
President Joe Biden joined the United Kingdom in issuing a U.S. ban on imported oil from Russia on Tuesday. Gas prices rose significantly in all 50 states on Tuesday. Virginia had the highest weekly increase, and Hawaii had the smallest increase. Oregon had the the 27th largest increase in the nation, according to AAA.
California had the highest gas prices in the nation at $5.44 a gallon.
First they tell us inflation is just transitory… then they say inflation is a good thing… Now it’s a bad thing and it’s Putin’s fault… Got it
