One lane of westbound NE Empire Boulevard was closed Monday morning after crews at a nearby construction site hit a natural gas line.
The leak was surrounded by mostly unfinished homes, and no structures were in danger because gas was only going into the air, according to Bend Fire & Rescue.
NE Blenheim Place and NE Gloucester Lane were closed and police and public works employees were directing traffic. Cascade Natural Gas employees stopped the leak shortly after 10 a.m.
