Gary Craven, a longtime Bend businessman, died Christmas Day. He was 67.
Craven, along with his wife, Kay, owned Big Country RV, which the couple purchased in 1997 in Redmond and turned into a small dealership chain. They lived in Bend for 25 years.
Craven was born June 10, 1953 in Minneapolis, Minn. He was raised in Southern California starting in 1958.
Craven started his working career in the boating industry in Newport Beach.
He also spent time in Vancouver, Washington, where he met and married Kay, in 1987.
In his spare time, Craven loved camping, traveling, boating and spending time with his family.
Craven is survived by Kay, his son Kenny and daughter-in-law Mackenzie, two grandchildren, four sisters and their spouses and numerous nieces and nephews.
Contributions to Craven's memorial service can be made to Cancer Services at the St. Charles Foundation, 2500 NE Neff Road, Bend, OR, 97701.
