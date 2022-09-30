A public hearing about psilocybin regulations with the Deschutes County Planning Commission lasted well into the night Thursday and ended with a unanimous decision to continue gathering public input. When the Oct. 13 hearing was approved, those in attendance broke out in impassioned applause.
The group of planning commissioners went into the meeting knowing very little about psilocybin therapy. They left with a greater understanding.
"I am way more enlightened than I was," said Commissioner Dale Crawford at the end of the meeting. The public's testimony "opened my eyes," Commissioner Matt Cyrus said.
After voters approved ballot Measure 109 in 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize psilocybin therapy, which has been proven as an effective treatment for anxiety, post traumatic stress disorder, depression and addiction. In Deschutes County, 52.8% of voters were in favor. Measure 109 allows cities and unincorporated areas to opt-out of therapeutic services and psilocybin manufacturing, but only voters can enact those bans.
In July, the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners approved a ballot measure 2-1 that will ask voters in rural parts of Deschutes County to opt-out of psilocybin services. If voters pass the measure in November's general election, the manufacture, production and therapeutic use of psilocybin, the hallucinogenic drug found in magic mushrooms, would be banned.
In the event that voters do not pass the opt-out measure, the county wants to be prepared with regulations for psilocybin services. As of August, the majority of county commissioners, Patti Adair and Tony DeBone, were in favor of the most restrictive rules that only allow the administration of psilocybin services in commercial areas during the day and manufacturing and processing in exclusive farm use zones.
Many people at the planning commission's public hearing Thursday opposed such strict regulations. They said the lack of an overnight option at psilocybin service centers poses a major safety risk, and multiple commenters said potential psilocybin users would benefit from multi-day, retreat-style psilocybin services.
They also told the commission that a primary benefit of psilocybin therapy came from the surrounding environment. A quiet, reflective environment is conducive to therapeutic breakthroughs with psilocybin while sterile medical environments would be stressful, they said.
"This is very hard inner personal work," Alex Banks, a Bend resident and a volunteer psychedelic sitter, said at the meeting. He chaperones people at the Burning Man festival who are experiencing the hallucinogenic effects of psilocybin. He wants to be involved in training psilocybin therapy facilitators once allowed.
"The drug is a tool that you use. You're the one actually doing the work," Banks told The Bulletin.
Psilocybin doesn't fully cure you, Banks said. Therapeutic sessions before and after a psilocybin dose in a calm, reflective environment are imperative to successful treatment, according to Banks. But the county's current restrictions make that more difficult, he said.
After the Oct. 13 hearing, the planning commission will then deliberate Oct. 27 before they give their final recommendations to the Board of Commissioners. The Board of Commissioners need to conduct their own public hearing process and decide on psilocybin restrictions before Jan. 2 when the Oregon Health Authority will begin to accept applications for licenses for psilocybin services.
