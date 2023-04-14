From the earth to the sky, to trails and to theaters, a dozen organizations will get a boost from Visit Central Oregon grants.
Visit Central Oregon culled through 43 application requests of more than $4 million and settled on the 12 projects and awarded $840,000 in unspent tourism marketing money called the Future Fund.
The recipients are spread out through the three-county region and must complete the project over a 12-month period, said Julia Theisen, Visit Central Oregon CEO.
“We had a great response,” Theisen said. “I’m really happy where we landed and the variety of the projects that these projects support.”
The projects that were chosen to meet the guidelines of the fund by enhancing accessibility, supporting cultural tourism and creating sustainability, Theisen said.
“We hope to do this every year,” Theisen said. “We’re currently going through the budget process and will know after July 1. We believe that putting these tourism dollars to work benefit the experience of residents and visitors.”
One of the projects selected was the Oregon chapter of the International Dark-Sky Association.
Bill Kowalik, chairman of the chapter, said there are two locations in Central Oregon certified as a dark sky places that have minimal light pollution — Prineville Reservoir State Park and the community of Sunriver.
The association was awarded $95,000 and will use it to support nine other groups for outreach. The group will address responsible outdoor lighting, improving visitor experiences of dark sky places, enriching gardens for night-time pollinators, amber porch lightbulb giveaways and developing a nighttime sky video exhibit, Kowalik said.
“We envision the return of starry night skies to Central Oregon by voluntary choices of good outdoor lighting by residents, businesses and visitors,” Kowalik said. “We envision communitywide support for sustaining Central Oregon’s dark skies for the health and well-being of people and the wild ecosystem, into the future, despite population growth.”
Don Horton, Bend Park & Recreation District executive director, will use the funds to pay for phase three of work to enhance Deschutes River access and restore riverbank habitats.
“The Deschutes River is Bend’s greatest asset,” Horton said. “Residents and our visitors use this resource as a venue for leisure and recreation. We swim, float, fish, surf and board in the river. With this privilege comes the responsibility to take care of this amazing natural environment.”
The Visit Central Oregon grants were issued to:
- $100,000 to Bend Park & Recreation District for river-access improvements
- $60,000 to the Central Oregon Trail Alliance for signs and trip planning information
- $95,000 to the International Dark-Sky Association Oregon chapter and partner organizations for outreach
- $77,375 to the Discover Your Forest, Skull Hollow trailhead improvements to enhance use and prevent further resource damage in the Crooked River National Grassland trailhead
- $50,000 to the High Desert Museum Changing Exhibit Initiative
- $60,000 to the Maupin Area Chamber of Commerce for the Deschutes River Athletic Complex
- $67,475 to the Oregon Adaptive Sports Moving Mountains program to enhance opportunities for those with disabilities to access outdoor recreation in Central Oregon
- $66,083 to the Oregon Equestrian Trails to install steel corrals at Sheep Springs Horse Camp
- $37,152 to the Sisters Trails Alliance Whychus overlook to enhance accessibility
- $74,148 to the Sunriver Owners Association for 25 new signs throughout the community for wayfinding
- $49,140 to the Tower Theatre for sound mitigation in the venue
- $100,000 to the Warm Springs Community Action Team to create a sustainable visitor destination and business incubator to support small businesses in the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
