Genesis Acquisition Inc. doing business as Northland Furniture Co. in Bend, has been issued a $3,000 fine for improperly storing hazardous waste on site, according to the Department of Environmental Quality.
According to a letter issued by DEQ, the company, located at 681 SE Glenwood Drive, stored alcohol reducer between 2016 and 2019 without the proper permit. Without a permit, hazardous waste cannot be stored past 180 days, according to the letter.
The company was also cited for storing hazardous waste in open containers and without proper labeling, according to the letter.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued 20 penalties totaling $926,206 in May for various environmental violations, according to a press release issued Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.