When Shay Mikalson resigned as superintendent of Bend-La Pine Schools to join the High Desert Education Service District in 2019, he took on the job of implementing locally one of the most ambitious pieces of legislation in recent years meant to improve Oregon schools, the Student Success Act.
The bill, passed by Legislature that year, pledged $1 billion to Oregon schools annually to address early learning, mental health and reduce class sizes, all of which are major issues facing schools across Central Oregon. Mikalson, who served the district for eight years, said schools “desperately needed” the support promised by the legislation and hailed its “transformational opportunity.”
“It was for those reasons I was excited for this opportunity,” Mikalson said of his new role at High Desert ESD, which was originally supposed to receive $1.17 million from the bill, according to initial news reports.
Then the pandemic struck. Anticipated funding going to the education service district and regional school districts was “dramatically reduced,” said Mikalson. Now, as schools return to normal, districts are trying to utilize the funds from the legislation to confront needs that were present prior to the pandemic but have only become more dire over the past two years.
“Our students have been through a lot. Our educators have been through a lot,” said Mikalson. “This is a time that our students need this more than ever.”
The pandemic-driven economic collapse and the loss of the major revenue stream fueling the legislation’s Student Investment Account — taxes on corporate activity — prompted districts across Oregon to downsize plans, administrators said. Statewide, the initial funding dropped by roughly a third of what was anticipated.
But superintendents in Deschutes and Crook counties said the funds are now playing a major role in how they are creating upcoming budget proposals, eyeing improvements in mental health services, reducing class sizes and addressing educational disparities.
“There’s certainly a great mental health need coming out of the pandemic due to that isolation and trauma,” said Joel Hoff, Crook County School District’s assistant superintendent.
Some mental health efforts, including hiring of staff, were stalled due the pandemic’s impact on the bill’s implementation across Oregon. But seeing the ongoing mental health challenges students were facing, districts are taking action.
In Redmond, the district has utilized allocated funds to hire counselors and invest in other mental health programs, Superintendent Charan Cline said. In Crook County, the district has started dozens of clubs meant to help students find their place in schools, including robotics, chess, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), art, drama and even a Harry Potter club, Hoff said.
In Bend-La Pine Schools over the past two years, the roughly $13 million the district has received as a result of the bill has helped it hire approximately 130 classified and certified positions focused on reducing class sizes and providing social and emotional support, Superintendent Steve Cook said. These positions include nurses, psychologists and speech language pathologists.
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Cook said of the allocated funds.
Cook said the district has focused on underserved populations in reducing class sizes as part of its ongoing efforts to mend education disparities. Reducing class sizes allows for more individualized attention and instruction for students, administrators said.
Looking forward, Cline said he would like to use the funds to expand extracurricular activities in Redmond, including computer science programs.
Cline added that the funds helped administrators confront some big issues facing the district, but he said he is remaining cautious in plans for how the district utilizes the funds, noting that large investments are “not something you can swivel on a dime with.”
