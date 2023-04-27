District funding, curriculum and safety were discussed by the candidates running for Zones 3 and 5 of the Bend-La Pine School Board at a forum Wednesday night.
The forum was jointly hosted by the City Club of Central Oregon and the Deschutes County League of Women Voters and held online. Questions included thoughts on teacher pay, career technical education programs and whether the candidates were for or against learning based on the experiences of LGBTQ+ people and people of color.
The online forum for candidates in Zones 6 and 7 was set for Thursday at 6 p.m., also through the City Club of Central Oregon's YouTube page.
The candidates for Zone 3 are Cameron Fischer, an educator with Oregon State University, and Christopher Strengberg, who works for a notary company and is pursuing a master's degree in education.
The candidates for Zone 5 are Sherrie Grieef, a retired behavioral health worker who often worked with children, and Amy Tatom, a family nurse practitioner, who is also the incumbent, having served on the board since 2019.
Both races are for 4-year terms.
Several discussions dealt with funding, ranging from how to raise teacher pay to how to raise funds beyond what the state provides so the district can continue its current level of programming.
All the candidates agreed that the district needs more funding and teachers need to be paid more, though there was discussion over where exactly to get this funding from.
"When you look at our budget, 85% of our budget is people," Tatom said. "We don't really have a lot of flexibility there without doing staff reductions."
Further funding would either be through taxes or the state increasing funding for education, which she thought unlikely. Though she raised it as an option, Tatom disagreed with the solution of increasing class sizes to let teachers go, so fewer employees would have to be paid.
Fischer suggested further discussion with community partners to find solutions, such as affordable housing.
Strengberg and Grieef both supported local levies to raise funds to increase teacher pay.
The candidates were split in their discussion of what role the board should play in curriculum adoption.
Fischer and Tatom both agreed that educators on special assignment know what they're doing when suggesting curriculum for the board to adopt, while Grieef and Strengberg advocated for allowing families to see the curriculum and get a sense of what is being taught in the classroom.
Grieef advocated strongly for making sure curriculum was visible.
"That has been a big talking point to parents that I'm hearing about," she said. "They don't know. So, what can we do to get that to parents to make it simple to find, simple to see?"
Fischer praised the district's implementation of new door locks when asked about the board's role in regards to safety. Grieef and Fischer both mentioned wanting to increase the number of school resource officers on campuses.
"Knowing what to do is obviously the most important thing," Strengberg said. "It's important that all staff and students should just be well advised on the protocols in the event something does happen."
Tatom mentioned how drills are traumatic for students and that the board can and should advocate for background checks and red flag laws to further prevent gun violence.
When asked what changes in the district they would make if they could, candidates brought up a number of different things.
Tatom advocated for academic rigor and Fischer for mental health awareness. Grieef and Strengberg both wanted open communication to families from the current school board. Strengberg specifically felt that the communication around the the new grading-scale rollout was handled poorly by the district.
Strengberg and Grieef said in their closing statements that both want families to have more of a say in the district.
Fischer highlighted her professional experience, time in education and commitment to the Central Oregon community.
Though Tatom has been on the board, she said her teenagers encouraged her to run again and she was committed to improving education for everyone.
A recording of Wednesday's forum is available on the league’s website and the City Club’s YouTube channel. The deadline to vote in the election is May 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.