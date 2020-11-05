Despite a frigid end to the month, October in Bend was much warmer than normal, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
The average temperature last month in Bend was 53.8 degrees, which was 6.4 degrees above normal, the weather service reported in its monthly climate summary.
Last month was the third warmest October on record. The warmest averaged 54 degrees in 1988, according to the weather service.
High temperatures last month in Bend averaged 71 degrees, which was 9.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature was 86 degrees, on Oct. 7. The record high temperature for October in Bend was 95 degrees on Oct. 3, 1970, according to weather service data.
Low temperatures last month in Bend averaged 36.6 degrees, which was 3.8 degrees above normal. Eight days recorded a low temperature below 32 degrees, and the lowest temperature was 11 degrees on Oct. 26. The record low temperature for October in Bend was negative 3 degrees on Halloween 2002, according to the data.
Bend recorded 0.19 inches of precipitation in October, slightly more than the 0.05 inches recorded in September, according to the monthly climate summary. No precipitation was recorded in July or August.
Measurable precipitation of at least 0.01 inches was received on two days. The heaviest was 0.10 inches, reported on Oct. 11.
A total of 5.68 inches of precipitation has fallen so far this year, which is 2.09 inches below normal.
The outlook for November calls for above normal temperatures and precipitation. Already, Bend set a record for the warmest November day when temperatures reached 80 degrees Monday, said Dan Slagle, meteorologist at the weather service office in Pendleton.
“That was the warmest by 4 degrees,” Slagle said. “Pretty impressive.”
Normal high temperatures for Bend in November typically range from 54 degrees at the start of the month to 41 degrees at the end. Normal low temperatures typically fall from 31 degrees to 25 degrees throughout the month. Normal precipitation in November is 1.39 inches.
This winter is expected to have a La Nina weather pattern that typically brings colder temperatures and more snowfall. But it is too soon to tell how much snow is expected this winter, Slagle said.
“Looking at the three -month outlook, it’s not really showing any strong signals one way or another,” Slagle said.
