A full closure of 15th Street, between Reed Market Road and Ferguson Road, will begin Thursday, July 9, and last through late July, according to the city of Bend.
The full closure is part of the Desert Woods and Neighborhood Extension Project, and temporarily alters the current closures in place to keep construction crews and the general public safe, according to the city.
Local access will remain for Helen Lane, King Hezekiah Way and Sherwood Forest Drive.
During the closure, traffic will detour to Reed Market Road, 27th Street and Ferguson Road.
The City will also install a temporary signal at the intersection of Ferguson Road and 27th Street beginning Thursday to provide safe access for those turning left from Ferguson Road onto 27th Street. The temporary signal will remain in place through the end of July. This segment of 15th Street will return to its current configuration with the northbound lane being open to traffic after July and until the project is completed in November.
