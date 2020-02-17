The Sunday morning crash of a fuel double tanker truck near Idanha will result in part of state Highway 22 — Central Oregon's primary route to Salem — being closed through Friday or Saturday this week.
When the tanker crashed, it spilled thousands of gallons of fuel, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. This means about 600 feet of roadway needs to be excavated and rebuilt.
The closed stretch of Highway 22 runs from its intersection with U.S. Highway 20 near Santiam Junction to just west of Idanha.
Travelers who need to get from Central Oregon to the Salem area this week can take U.S. Highway 20 or state Highway 126E as alternate routes, the press release stated.
