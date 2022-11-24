In 2010, Frank Patka committed the crime that would change his life.
A friend and fellow drug dealer had asked him to help collect a debt, so Patka and two other men burst into a house on Windsor Drive in southeast Bend one Thursday evening, according to news reports. Holding two pistols and a rifle, they demanded money from the residents, a couple with a 10-year-old child, but fled empty-handed when someone called 911. The following day, police hauled the 26-year-old Patka out of a home on Brosterhous Road in handcuffs. Under Oregon’s mandatory minimum sentencing law, he would serve nearly six years in prison.
That was then.
Now, at 39, Patka is a published author. He’s given a Ted talk. As a side gig from his job running a landscaping company in Bend, he’s the director of Changing Patterns, which helps former prison inmates reintegrate into society, find jobs, housing, healthcare and other services, as well any documentation they might need.
He finished a book, “Returning Citizen’s Survival Guide,” in April. It’s meant for people who are about to leave prison, helping them learn about what they can expect when they return to the outside world.
It’s a challenging transition, Patka says. Many former inmates struggle to find housing and work due to their criminal records. Patka has personally witnessed ex-convicts relapse into drug abuse or criminal activity. Sometimes, he said, they wind up homeless.
An ex-convict has to be invested in change, in making a better a life, Patka said.
“You can’t do the work for someone,” he said. “You can only offer them the opportunity to do it themselves.”
Patka wouldn't understand these challenges until he was in custody for years. And he wouldn't understand how a person's life can change until, in prison, he hit rock bottom himself. Now, he's trying to help by getting his book into the hands of as many adults in custody as possible.
This wasn’t the path Patka always had in mind. The criminal lifestyle had appealed to him at a young age, from the moment he learned about the funeral home his grandfather owned in Chicago. The old man used it to bury people killed by mobsters so police wouldn’t find out, Patka said.
“When I read that, it kicked some funny bone in me, to be more interested in organized crime,” he said.
He began shoplifting in fifth grade. Once, he broke into a house while the family was on vacation and stole a Nintendo and some comic books. At 15, he began trying to sell marijuana, but he got ripped off more times than he’d care to admit. He got kicked out of Mountain View High School twice. He used drugs and stole from people. Soon, his parents kicked him out. He began couch surfing at his friends’ houses.
“If you keep this up, you’re not going to graduate,” Patka’s father told him, and he was determined to prove his old man wrong.
He did. But 10 days after he graduated, he committed another burglary and went to jail.
When he was 20, Patka had rekindled a passion he had for boxing. As a kid, he knew he was good at talking smack but not so good at defending himself.
“I was always scared of fighting,” he said. “But I wanted to be tough.”
While working for his coach’s landscaping business, he aspired to be an amateur professional boxer, training daily, sparring and conditioning in the ring. But he wouldn’t get that far. In January 2010, he was sentenced to Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton for the armed robbery in Bend.
From then on, Patka was fed through a slot in a metal door. He lived in an eight-by-ten-foot cell. Even in prison, he was using drugs, fighting and gambling.
“I was alone, depressed, ashamed and trapped behind a door I had no power to open,” Patka told a Ted talk crowd in Bend in 2017. “Everywhere I looked there was something I hated, especially the person in the mirror. I felt worthless.”
Eventually, Patka got into enough trouble that he spent an entire summer in solitary confinement, more commonly known as “the hole.” When he was released, Patka was a “shell of a man,” he told the Ted talk crowd, having drifted away from people he knew and loved.
Patka was assigned a new prison counselor and wandered into his office one day. A large man who had evidently spent years bodybuilding, the counselor leaned back in his chair with his hands behind his head. Rather than telling Patka what to do, the counselor listened and asked him what he wanted to do and who he wanted to be.
Then he leaned forward, looked Patka in the eye and swore.
“Do you wanna keep doing this prison s---?” he asked Patka. “Or do you wanna learn something cool?”
They met once a month for a year-and-a-half. Patka took anger management, public speaking and leadership courses. The counselor gave him books on finance, self-improvement and biographies of successful entrepreneurs. Patka felt valued and began to repair his relationship with his father, enjoying silent chess matches in the prison, which kept them from bickering.
“What he introduced to me early on,” Patka said of his counselor, “that was the foundation I stood on when I got out.”
Patka was shipped to Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras. He became part of what he calls a “grassroots, pro-social movement” in the prison. He helped convince prison administrators to allow an inmate-led book club focused on finding common purpose and building goals that they would aim for upon release. By the time he was released in November 2015, the group had expanded from roughly a dozen people to as many as 60.
Patka didn’t struggle too much when he was released from prison. Having rebuilt his relationship with his father, Patka went to work at his old man's company, selling printer cartridges. But he saw others struggle and wanted to do something.
Patka knows he can’t help everyone and has seen many people falter upon release. Now, his main goal is to get his book out as much as he can. Three weeks ago, he sent it to 37 adults incarcerated at his former prison in Madras, and he’s planning a visit there to talk about his book soon.
Yet his goals remain bigger than that.
“I can see where this book is,” he said on a recent day, “and that’s in the hands of every person in prison in America. ‘Cause why not?"
