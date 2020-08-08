Bend resident Nick Cerveny never imagined he’d be interested in making sure people wash their hands.
He also never imagined he’d be laid off from his job directing health and safety at a manufacturing company in Redmond during a pandemic.
But COVID-19 has prompted many unexpected changes, so anything’s possible.
Rather than wait for life to return to normal, Cerveny used his background in health and safety and his interest in engineering to help wash as many as 10,000 hands at a time when the coronavirus has turned the world’s attention to the importance of clean hands.
“I could sit there all day and watch people wash their hands,” Cerveny said.
The 36-year-old was laid off in spring. That same day, he bought parts for his latest invention: the “Improved Mobile Hand-washing Station.”
Cerveny has since deployed his touchless, mobile hand-washing stations to three businesses in Bend and hopes to get his fledgling company off the ground.
“I have a wife and four kids, so I’ve been a huge stickler for washing hands,” Cerveny said.
The concept is fairly simple, putting hand-washing closer to the ground than a traditional sink and requiring less contact. It can be self-contained and solar-powered or hooked into existing power and water systems like an RV hookup.
For now, the machines are in use at El Rodeo, the Bend Brewing Co. and Crux Fermentation Project, but Cerveny has plans to expand. He sells the machines locally for $1,099 and says he could build three units a day and eventually employ a staff if there’s demand.
Until then, Cerveny builds the machines one at a time by hand in his garage. With the machines, he seeks to make hand-washing intuitive, since it has no buttons to press or handles to turn. Sensors detect hands in the basin and deploy a fine mist of water a few milliseconds later.
Good hand hygiene is one of they key recommendations for slowing the COVID-19 pandemic, along with wearing face coverings and maintaining a physical distance between people.
“We know hand-washing works,” said Emily Freeland, an environmental health specialist for Deschutes County. “It is part of the puzzle.”
Washing with water can also be more effective than using liquid hand sanitizer alone, she said. That’s because the physical process of washing and rinsing removes dirt that sanitizer can’t.
According to Freeland, the important parts of hand-washing are soap, water (warm water isn’t critical, but can be more comfortable) and enough time to create the friction that wipes away dirt.
“Twenty seconds could save a life,” Freeland said. “It’s true whether you’re protecting yourself or protecting someone else.”
One of the advantages Cerveny advertises about his machines is the fact that it uses a steady mist of water instead of a constant stream, meaning it can cover about the same surface area with less water.
Freeland hasn’t tested Cerveny’s machines, but says they could be effective as long as they get enough water on the user’s hands to fully suds the soap and rinse it away.
“If you don’t have a sufficient volume of water,” Freeland said, “it’s just staying on your hands.”
While he started during the pandemic, Cerveny doesn’t want the business of hand-washing to be wiped away when the pandemic ends.
“If we were washing our hands like we are now, then conorovirus would be gone, the flu virus would be controlled,” he said. “Even if the coronavirus would go away, we still need this.”
Freeland, whose health department spends its time educating businesses and community members about the importance of keeping clean hands, agrees.
“Hopefully this isn’t something that people just worry about with COVID,” she said. “There’s a lot of things we’re protecting ourselves from.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.