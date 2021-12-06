PEARL HARBOR — He had kept his promise for eight decades, holding true to the course his life had taken after the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor: To tell the story of what happened that day.
Dick Higgins would describe what he experienced to strangers at grocery stores, wide-eyed schoolchildren and sailors no older than he was on the day Japanese warplanes descended on Oahu.
So it was on Monday, on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the attack, that Higgins, now 100, found himself on Ford Island to share his stories for an oral history project called Remember WWII.
It was a measure of immortality for the great-grandfather from Bend, who is in Hawaii with his family to honor those who died in the attack. The oldest Pearl Harbor survivor in Central Oregon had defied the odds to reach this appointment with history — COVID-19 and pneumonia in the last 12 months alone. Now his stories would be preserved for future generations.
"I'd just like to let them know what I know," Higgins said Monday. "If people don't know these things, it's going to happen again."
Higgins was interviewed at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum's historic Ford Island control tower by Rishi Sharma, who is determined to interview every remaining World War II veteran. More than 1,100 interviews have been done, according to the project's website.
Higgins answered Sharma's questions for more than an hour and a half. Some memories came easily, but others had faded. Sharma asked how many planes were destroyed at Ford Island's Hanger 6, where Higgins had been stationed.
"I used to know," Higgins told him. "I don't know anymore."
Sharma wanted to know if Higgins was frightened during the attack.
"I was a little bit nervous," Higgins said. "I wasn't too calm about it. I was just doing what I was supposed to be doing."
Higgins also told Sharma about the secret mission he and his crew had made as the threat of war loomed over the horizon.
Higgins had returned on Friday, Dec. 5, 1941, after helping to escort a Marine squadron to Wake Island, a U.S. territory more than 2,000 miles west of Honolulu.
Higgins left Pearl Harbor in late November 1941 in one of 12 amphibious aircraft that flew ahead of the USS Enterprise, carrying the squadron. The Marines were on their way to scout Japanese forces.
“They wanted to be sure the Japanese didn’t know we were taking the Marine fighter squadron out there,” Higgins recalled. “We patrolled in front of them and they said, ‘anything you see, sink it.’”
Raymond Panko, a retired University of Hawaii professor and docent at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum from 2006 to 2018, said the naval base was on high alert all week due to rumors of a Japanese attack in the Philippines or Wake Island, but the alert was lifted by Saturday Dec. 6. Most sailors got the day off.
Pearl Harbor was even more exposed before the attack because all the seaplanes on Ford Island had been taken out of their hangars and lined up for inspection. The planes became easy targets once the Japanese arrived, Panko said.
“They didn’t think that Hawaii was going to get hit, and they didn’t take any precautions to make sure they could survive it,” Panko said of navy officials at Pearl Harbor. “The first warnings were when the bombs started dropping.”
A ramp in front of Higgins’ Hangar 6 was one of the first locations hit during the attack at 7:55 a.m. that Sunday morning, Panko said. Another bomb landed inside Hangar 6, likely killing the only causality recorded on Ford Island — Theodore Croft, a petty officer first class.
Many others were killed on ships docked next to Ford Island.
The second wave of the attack brought 18 more bombs that could have decimated Ford Island, but they fell someplace else, Panko said. Historians are not sure where those bombs landed, but Ford Island was spared.
“They would have just slaughtered people in the hangars,” Panko said. “But they never showed up.”
All the men in the hangars and barracks had no idea what was going on, Panko said. Several servicemen on Ford Island thought the attack was a training exercise. One sailor is famously quoted as saying, “I didn’t even know they were mad at us.”
Today, all the hangars on Ford Island have been repaired and are still standing, expect for Hangar 6. It was torn down in the 1980s and the location is used for the aviation museum, Panko said.
Hangar 6 was burned and severely damaged after the attack, and it took a few months to get it operational. Higgins’ squadron and the other crews worked tirelessly to clean the area. A few days after the attack, the island almost looked as it did before the attack, Panko said.
“It was bad for morale,” Panko said. “They worked really hard to clean it up.”
The interview by Sharma on Monday will be added to the aviation museum's history collection.
"We are trying to capture as many as we can for posterity's sake," said Kalli Abernathy, director of marketing at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.
But the visit Monday to Ford Island left Higgins with a huge smile, even though torrential rains and a statewide flood watch meant he couldn't tour the island.
"It's just nice to see it again," he said.
