PEARL HARBOR — When the nation saluted the old men who defended Pearl Harbor against Japanese warplanes eight decades ago, Dick Higgins was there to salute back.
Higgins, Bend’s 100-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor, sat front and center at Kilo Pier for the Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony Tuesday that marked the 80th anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack.
He could never have imagined the arc of his life would bring him back to make good on a promise Pearl Harbor survivors hold dear: to never forget those who died here.
Higgins has attended the ceremony every five years since the 50th anniversary. But he arrived Tuesday, five years after vowing to return, with an air of resignation.
“It will probably be the last time I’ll be able to make it,” said Higgins, who was accompanied by three generations of his family and a caregiver who pushed his wheelchair.
Seated in the cavernous pier at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Higgins marveled at the waterfront, which looks out across a channel at the gleaming white USS Arizona Memorial and at Ford Island, where he served as a Navy first class radioman. Navy Lt. Chip Lewis, dressed in a white uniform, greeted Higgins at his seat and the two shared stories about their service.
“It’s been a long time since I wore white,” Higgins told the officer.
When the color guard presented the American flag to begin the ceremony, Higgins slowly stood with the aid of his daughter, Vicki Bolling, of Bend. He lifted his wrinkled, right hand and brought it to his blue and white garrison cap, showing the resolve and respect he has carried all these years.
The great-grandfather joined 32 other Pearl Harbor survivors on the shore of the harbor Tuesday. The number of survivors has thinned over the years — there were 2,000 here for the 50th anniversary — and historians believe no more than 75 are still alive.
Kathleen Farley, the California chapter president with Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors, was thrilled to see the turnout. She expects the survivors to keep showing up in the years to come, even though the youngest of them is 98.
Many are calling this year the last hurrah, but not Farley.
“That’s what they said for the 75th and here we are at the 80th,” Farley said. “Don’t underestimate my Pearl Harbor survivors.”
Last year's ceremony was held virtually due to the pandemic, and the fear of COVID-19 brought changes Tuesday. The seating was spaced apart, and it limited survivors to one family member sitting next to them.
The survivors' presence was inspiring to the nearly 800 in attendance. At one point, everyone was asked to stand and applaud the survivors. Higgins remained seated and listened to the round of applause.
The ceremony's keynote speaker was Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, who was seated directly in front of Higgins. Del Toro reminded the crowd that they were gathering Tuesday not only to honor those killed, but also to remember why the servicemen were there in the first place.
“They answered their nation’s call,” Del Toro said. “They placed themselves in harm's way, and they fulfilled their oath to the fullest extent.”
Getting Higgins from his hotel in Waikiki to the ceremony was a challenge, considering Honolulu had been under an emergency flash flood warning overnight, said Bolling, his daughter.
“Just to get in here has been a struggle with everything going on,” she said.
But the flooded streets were the final hurdle for Higgins. He had already overcome a childhood in Oklahoma during the Dust Bowl and Great Depression, the attack on Pearl Harbor and World War II.
Last year, he beat COVID-19. Last month, he beat pneumonia that sent him to the hospital three weeks prior to his trip.
High water wasn’t going to stop him Tuesday.
“He has been through so much before and he’s still here,” Bolling said. “He has persevered.”
Higgins’ luck and perseverance followed him to the ceremony. The seating for survivors was alphabetical, and he happened to be placed directly in front of the stage. Others in attendance might have mistaken him for a dignitary.
From his prominent seat, Higgins smiled for a selfie photograph with his daughter.
He had become used to the attention, since he spent the week prior in Maui with his family, shaking hands with strangers who paid for his meals.
“It’s nice to be recognized,” he said.
Even with the front row seat, Higgins had trouble hearing the speakers. His daughter helped adjust the hearing aid in his left ear, but he still missed some of the remarks. He joked it might have been a good thing since he’s running out of space in his brain, after a century of life.
“I don’t have any room for any more stories up there,” he said, pointing to his head.
Toward the end of the ceremony, Higgins again stood to salute the flag. This time, Del Toro turned around in his seat, looked at Higgins and returned the gesture. The moment connected the two men, spanning 80 years of history.
Higgins knew what it meant for him to be standing at the same harbor, where he ran for his life under exploding aircraft and relentless bombs. It meant he survived.
“I didn’t go by the wayside,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.