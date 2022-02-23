The pandemic has pushed a lot of underprivileged youth into difficult territory, as schools shifted to remote learning, leading to gaps in knowledge and literacy that add on to the already arduous circumstances many of these youths experience at home.
Flavius “Flay” Tarkwon, a professional mentor to underprivileged children, says he’s there to guide them through tough situations.
Tarkwon works for the Portland-Based nonprofit Friends of the Children Central Oregon and his job is to be the stable, adult presence in the life of children who struggle with instability in the home and at school.
The organization — with its mission to help break the cycle of generational poverty through long-term, professional mentoring — recently received a $440,000 grant from the Wood Next Fund and the Central Oregon Health Council, and has plans to expand into rural communities in Jefferson and Crook counties.
The grant will allow Friends of the Children to add two new mentors, or “friends,” to the program. It would allow 15 more children to the programming, bringing the total to 61.
Tarkwon joined the organization a little over a year ago and mentors eight children of elementary-school age. Some are foster children, while others live in single-parent homes where life can be difficult, especially since the start of the pandemic, he said.
Tarkwon was raised by first generation immigrants from the Marshall Islands who moved to Oregon when he was in kindergarten. When he started school in Corvallis, English was a second language he had to learn on the fly, he said.
Tarkwon’s parents had limited English and were not able to connect with the community to access resources, he said, so his childhood was not easy. He said he also experienced a lot of the same issues faced by the children he mentors, which allows him to connect with them on a deeper level.
Like Tarkwon, Colleen Kane is a friend, but she also serves as the organization’s education and family specialist. With a background as a classroom teacher, her goal when she joined Friends of the Children about a year and a half ago, was to get involved in the education side of things.
The recent grant will help expand the organization’s reading intervention curriculum and pay for book fairs and summer reading opportunities, she said. Also, funding will be set aside for camp experiences where children can gain extra knowledge they might not be getting at home.
One thing Kane has seen during the pandemic is a lot of children have been set way back in their learning.
“Especially what we’ve seen with COVID and distance learning, it seems there are a lot of gaps to be filled,” Kane said, “especially in the last couple of years.”
Kane currently mentors six fourth grade girls, but once they get to middle school, they will receive a new friend, and Kane will focus primarily on her role as education and family specialist, she said.
The big problem since the onset of the pandemic is school attendance, Kane said. In order for remote learning to work, caregivers have to be fully on board and supportive of the child’s schooling, she said. But because that is not always the case for some children, the lack of attendance has widened the knowledge gap.
In addition to falling behind in school, children being raised by adults who don’t necessarily have a good education themselves, are lacking in the kind of worldly knowledge obtained during lively dinner conversations, or family vacations, Kane said.
“Almost all of our youth, their parents have either not graduated high school, or have been incarcerated, and this is part of the selection process,” Kane said.
Rachel Cardwell, the executive director of Friends of the Children Central Oregon, said children between the ages of 4 and 6 are selected for the program based on the number of traumatic experiences they’ve experienced in their lives. Six traumatic experiences is the minimum for a child to qualify to be referred to receive a friend, Cardwell said.
Children are referred to the organization by local schools, behavioral health employees, and through the foster care system, among others, Cardwell said.
When considering a child, the organization looks at certain factors of abuse.
“A lot of our youths don’t have two parents at home,” Kane said. “So, it really does vary, but I found that Friends of the Children for some of our youths is the most stable thing they’ve had in their entire life.”
One of the main things Cardwell considers when hiring a friend is if that person can relate to the children in the program.
“There is an incredible amount of value in having someone by your side who has been through the muck of life,” Cardwell said. “It is a big deal and hugely important for our youth to have someone who has gone through it.”
Someone like Tarkwon.
Tarkwon spends roughly two hours with his mentees in a school setting, and two hours outside of a school setting, he said. Part of being present in the school setting involves assisting teachers, and keeping the kids on track with their homework.
But part of his job is also to be available whenever one of the kids needs emotional support. So, his phone is always on, and the kids he mentors can call him any time.
Tarkwon recalled getting a call from one of his kids who simply wanted to talk to him about his dog who had recently died. Talking to his mentor made him feel better, Tarkwon said.
“A lot of the time they get to decide what they do,” Tarkwon said. “We like to empower these kiddos with the decision making in their lives, and to encourage them to advocate for themselves and build their voices.”
Tarkwon said he interacts with the parents and caretakers of his mentees, whether they be a parent, foster family, grandparent or anyone else who has custody of the child. He said it is important to have buy-in from the child’s legal guardian for mentors to make the most impact.
Part of the organization’s expansion is also looking into incorporating the engagement of caregivers as part of the program, Cardwell said.
This two-generation approach, as it is called, is still being formulated for Central Oregon, but is something the organization is looking closely at, Cardwell said. The approach would include setting up caregivers with difference resources like parenting classes, resource navigation, and different support systems.
From an education perspective, part of the process is getting caregivers engaged in the child’s learning, Kane said. And Friends of the Children plans to stick with the families it engages even if they move elsewhere in the region.
“We understand that we can do so much with our youth, but we do need the support of the caregivers,” Kane added. “So, in order to be able to make that partnership and make an impact on the whole family is definitely what we are excited about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.