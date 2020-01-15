Childhood trauma can lead to long-lasting health problems (copy)

Vincent reads a book to Logan Housden at the Redmond Public Library on April 10, 2018. 

 Bulletin file photo

The Friends of Redmond Library group is moving its bookshop out of the Redmond Public Library building to a new location.

The volunteer-run nonprofit will have a moving sale in the Redmond library from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. now through Friday. All books will be sold for $1 or less, according to a press release from the group.

The Friends' new bookstore, located in the Redmond Bazaar building at 531 NW Elm Avenue, will open on Feb. 4, the release states.

The Redmond library has hosted the Friends bookstore for nearly 25 years, according to the release. Proceeds from books sales support the Redmond library.

