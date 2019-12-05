After surgery two years ago to remove an egg-size tumor from his brain, Sawyer Miller had to leave his home in Bend for long stays at the children’s hospital in Portland.

During those stays at the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital for radiation treatment, Miller always felt support from back home. Every Friday, his classmates and teachers at Highland Elementary School wore green “Team Sawyer” T-shirts featuring his favorite animal, a panda bear.

“That was awesome,” Sawyer said Wednesday, recalling what his classmates did. “I remember being told that everyone made a shirt.”

Sawyer, now 12, used that solidarity as inspiration when he was selected earlier this year to design specialized Nike shoes and apparel through the hospital’s Doernbecher Freestyle program.

He was one of six children selected for the program, which allowed them to work side by side with Nike designers to brainstorm ideas for new products.

“The process was so much fun,” Sawyer said. “All the people really supported and listened to all the stuff I was saying. I loved it because I could be the boss.”

The designs were unveiled Nov. 8 at an auction in the Portland State University Viking Pavilion.

Sawyer’s design was a clear nod to his classmates and teachers. He created a green shoe with a “Team Sawyer” logo and a panda munching on the Nike swoosh. He also designed a hooded sweatshirt and pants with a similar look.

In addition, the bottom of the Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 shoe has a blue paw print of Sawyer’s dog Izzy, and the names of his medical team are written on the shoe’s tongue.

The shoe and apparel go on sale Saturday at select Nike stores and online.

Two years ago, Sawyer was practicing as a competitive gymnast when he started feeling more disoriented than usual after spinning and jumping. He told his parents it felt like he had a ping pong ball in his head.

A scan of his brain revealed a cancerous egg-sized tumor, which doctors at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland successfully removed in December 2017.

Sawyer had to go through more than 30 rounds of radiation. But now he is in remission and only visits the children’s hospital for tests and checkups every few months. After every clean scan of his brain, Sawyer celebrates by doing a handstand in the hospital.

His gymnastic background influenced the design of his shoe.

“I said I wanted a shoe that I can run, slip and dance in,” he said.

Sawyer was excited to finally show off his shoe at the auction. He attended the function with his parents, Casey and Shiley Miller and his three siblings, including his twin brother, Finn.

He was surprised at the auction when he was presented with a green bicycle that had the same design of his shoe. He was also given a pair of his shoes that were signed by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

“Being at the auction and going through this whole process has been so fun for the whole family,” said Sawyer’s mother, Shiley Miller. “It’s been a nice distraction.”

Sawyer’s visits to the children’s hospital are now five months apart, which gives him more time to return to a normal routine. He doesn’t do gymnastics anymore, but he is starting to play more tennis, which his shoes are also designed for.

He also loves cooking and baking and hopes to be a chef someday.

For now, Sawyer is enjoying his shoe design being shared with his friends, family and the general public.

“I’m feeling good about it,” Sawyer said. “There have been a lot of people at school that have noticed.”