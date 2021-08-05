Newspaper headlines
Home delivery of Friday morning's Bulletin may be delayed due to a power outage Thursday evening at the Prineville press facility.

It is expected that in town papers will be delivered in the early morning as usual, but other, outlying areas may not get a paper until mid-morning.

One can read The Bulletin content online at this website, on a smart phone and through our e-edition at www.bendbulletin-or.newsmemory.com/ The e-edition is available by 4 a.m. each morning.

We apologize for the home delivery inconvenience.

Editor: 541-633-2166, gobrien@bendbulletin.com

