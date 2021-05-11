Several sites around Deschutes County are offering free yard waste recycling this spring as a means to reduce risk of wildfire.
The collection sites are coordinated by FireFree, a year-round educational effort to encourage home and property owners to keep defensible spaces around their homes by removing flammable materials that could allow the spread of wildfire.
Grass clippings, brush, plant prunings, pine needles, pine cones, weeds, trimmings and branches, stumps or trees no larger than 12 inches diameter are accepted. Sod, dirt, rocks, lumber, metal, trash or plastics of any kind, including plastic bags, and stumps or trees larger than 12 inches in diameter are not accepted.
FireFree yard waste collection will take place at the following locations:
Knott Landfill
61050 SE 27th St., Bend
7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday
Westside Collection Site
Off Skyliners Road west of Miller Elementary School
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Negus Transfer Station
2400 NE Maple Way, Redmond
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday May 22-June 5th
Northwest Transfer Station
68200 Fryrear Road, Cloverdale
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday May 22-June 5
Southwest Transfer Station
54580 U.S. Highway 97, La Pine
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday May 22-June 5
FireFree events since 1999 have collected 444,605 cubic yards of material, or enough yard debris to fill almost 44,500 dump trucks.
