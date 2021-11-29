vaccine

Kerry Gillette, a physician assistant with Mosaic Medical, fills syringes with the Moderna vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Bethlehem Inn in Bend on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

A free drive-thru for COVID-19 vaccines will be available for anyone 5 or older starting Tuesday at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond.

The vaccine clinic, which is hosted by Deschutes County Health Services and the Oregon Health Authority, will be open Monday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m., according to an announcement from Deschutes County.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available, including booster doses for those who qualify.

Booster doses are available for anyone 18 or older who received Pfizer or Moderna shots at least six months ago or a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, according to Deschutes County.

No appointment or insurance is needed.

Residents should bring vaccination records to the fairgrounds if they have already received a COVID-19 vaccination.

For more information about vaccination clinics in Deschutes County, visit www.deschutes.org/covid19vaccine or call 541-699-5109 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

