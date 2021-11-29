A free drive-thru for COVID-19 vaccines will be available for anyone 5 or older starting Tuesday at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond.
The vaccine clinic, which is hosted by Deschutes County Health Services and the Oregon Health Authority, will be open Monday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m., according to an announcement from Deschutes County.
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available, including booster doses for those who qualify.
Booster doses are available for anyone 18 or older who received Pfizer or Moderna shots at least six months ago or a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, according to Deschutes County.
No appointment or insurance is needed.
Residents should bring vaccination records to the fairgrounds if they have already received a COVID-19 vaccination.
For more information about vaccination clinics in Deschutes County, visit www.deschutes.org/covid19vaccine or call 541-699-5109 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.