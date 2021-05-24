Editorial: Don’t expect transit fix overnight

A rider gets on a Cascades East Transit bus outside Bend's Hawthorne Station in January 2015. (Joe Kline/Bulletin file photo)

 Joe Kline

A free shuttle between La Pine and Sunriver will return on Saturday, and run through Labor Day.

The shuttle will operate every day of the week with five stops in the two cities, including the La Pine Senior Center, Sunriver Resort and the Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic and Recreation Center, or SHARC, according to a press release from Cascades East Transit, which operates the service.

The shuttle is designed to connect La Pine residents with jobs, shopping and recreation in Sunriver, the release stated.

To see the specific schedule for the shuttle, visit cascadeseasttransit.com.

