With spectators unable to attend school athletic events due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, the Bend-La Pine school district has decided to offer free online streaming of games.
Through the National Federation of State High School Associations Network, all of the district's four high schools will livestream their football, volleyball, soccer and basketball games. Previously, viewers would have to pay a monthly subscription fee to be able view the games.
Here's how to register for access:
• Create a free account https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/users/sign_up
• Click ‘Subscribe’ in the top right corner of the page
• Enter Bend-La Pine Schools or your high school in the "Find your school, event, association" box, for example: Bend Sr. High School
Note: There is no need to select either of the paid subscription options; you will be allowed free access to select high school regular season home games.
