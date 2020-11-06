Bend-La Pine Schools will continue its free school meal program through the rest of the 2020-21 school year, thanks to an extension in federal funding.
The school district has provided free meals to anyone 18 and younger since the COVID-19 pandemic closed school buildings in March. About 8,200 meals are given to children in Bend, La Pine and Sunriver each day, according to a Bend-La Pine press release.
Special holiday meals, with food for an extra day, will be given on Nov. 10, the day before Veterans Day, the release stated.
Bags with enough food for four days will be available during the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's holidays. Those four-day meal bags will be available at seven school sites on Nov. 23, Dec. 21 and Dec. 28. The list of schools where these meals will be available can be found on Bend-La Pine's website.
