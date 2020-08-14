The Juniper Swim & Fitness Center will be handing out free ice cream Saturday, according to a release from the Bend Park & Recreation District.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ice cream social will be drive-thru only in the center's north parking lot via NE Hawthorne Avenue and NE 6th Street.
"The purpose of the event is to have an opportunity to connect with members of the community," said district spokesperson Julie Brown. "This is going to be an opportunity to say hello to staff members (that users) haven't seen in a while."
Walkers and bikers, in addition to drivers, are invited to have their pick between ice cream sandwiches and popsicles.
Face coverings and physical distancing are required, the release said.
The event goes from 1 to 3 p.m., and the chilly treats will be available while supplies last. Brown urged those who have their "heart set" on getting ice cream to show up earlier in the event, saying the district has a few hundred in stock.
The district will host a similar event at the Bend Senior Center on Aug. 21, Brown said.
