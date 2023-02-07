For the first time since winter 2020, Free Family Saturdays return to the High Desert Museum this month.
On Saturday and Feb. 25, there will be no admission fee to the museum, the High Desert Museum said in a release Tuesday.
“After three years, we are excited to throw open our doors for Free Family Saturdays,” said Dana Whitelaw, museum executive director. “They have always been highly popular and it’s an amazing day for witnessing the museum’s educational mission in action.”
The free admission includes access to the museum's exhibits and a number of interpretative talks every hour, like the Bird of Prey Encounter in the Bird of Prey Center pavilion from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Other exhibits open to the public include the museum's new exhibit, Creations of Spirit, which showcases Indigenous art, and Under the Snow, which is focused on the hidden world of wildlife that exists under the snow. Photographs from America's Only Touring Black Rodeo, which will be open through June 25, is also included in the free admission, the museum said.
The museum's winter hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Free Family Saturdays are made possible by Mid Oregon Credit Union, the museum said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.