For Canliss Junor, Bend’s annual Fourth of July Pet Parade is reminiscent of Norman Rockwell’s “America”: the “heartwarming, nostalgic” portrayal of American life in the 20th century.
While Bend might be pushing the line in calling itself a small town in 2023, when Independence Day arrives and thousands of people and their pets dressed patriotically gather to watch the parade, it has the feel that Rockwell described in his book.
“It is family friendly and pet friendly,” said Junor, who was accompanied by her black lab, Ranger. “I just love it. I wouldn’t miss it.”
Tuesday morning about 8,000 to 10,000 people made their way downtown and to Drake Park to spend the early part of Independence Day taking in the parade. The pet parade has been a Bend staple since 1924, canceled only three times due to World War II in 1943 and a two-year hiatus due to COVID. It’s designated as an Oregon Heritage tradition.
Since moving to Bend in 2019, the Conroe family — Kevin, Holloy, daughter, Marina, and yellow lab Charlotte — have made it a priority to spend their Fourth of July making the short walk as a family with their pup.
“It is great family fun to walk around and see everyone in red, white and blue attire,” said Kevin Conroe. “It is a great small town. You bring the kids here. Everyone is having a good time. People make this town.”
People began lining up around 8 a.m. to claim their spots along the parade route. And by 10 a.m. as the parade began, the route was packed with people wearing red, white and blue.
“It is a great time,” said Todd Padack, who was wearing an Uncle Sam hat and dressed in a stars-and-stripes bathrobe, while his German shorthaired pointer, Molly, was wearing a red, white and blue party hat. “This is the second year that we have participated. We have come to watch every year. But the kids love it. It has a wonderful carnival-like atmosphere.”
Boy Scout Troops 21, 23 and 25 led the parade, followed by dogs of all breeds and sizes, which were then followed by “odds and ends” made up of horses, cows and other livestock.
The parade went north on Harmon Boulevard to Newport Avenue. The route proceeded east on Newport before heading downtown and ending up at Drake Park. This was the second year the pet parade has followed this route due to its rising popularity.
For more than 30 years, Heather Zumwalk of RnR Performance Horses has been participating in the pet parade. She was thrilled that horses have been part of the annual event organized by the Bend Parks & Recreation District.
“It is all about this right here,” said Zumwalk pointing to a group of kids petting her two horses, Butters and Scotch. “It is about being able to walk up, pet horses and having a positive experience. It is so fun to see people’s reaction and their faces when they see horses.”
