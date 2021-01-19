A fourth inmate has died at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras after testing positive for COVID-19.
The man, who was not identified by the Oregon Department of Corrections, died Saturday. He was described as being between the ages of 55 and 65.
He died the same day as the third reported death at the Madras prison. On Saturday, another man between the ages of 55 and 65 died after testing positive for the virus, according to the department of corrections.
The first two COVID-19-related deaths at the prison were in December.
The first was reported Dec. 9, when a man, between the ages of 75 and 85, died. The second death was reported Dec. 18, when a man, between the ages of 55 and 65, died.
Deer Ridge identified its first case of COVID-19 among inmates Nov. 13. The prison is currently housing about 675 inmates.
As of Tuesday, 33 inmates have died in Oregon prisons after testing positive for the virus.
