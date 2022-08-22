A proposed four-story building on the east side of Awbrey Butte has raised concerns among residents who believe the development will increase traffic, block views and damage the neighborhood’s character, but others say the project will make a car-dependent neighborhood more walkable.
The project, which would include businesses on the ground floor and three floors of apartments reaching 45 feet high, generated more than 200 public comments in its planning stage, more than half of them in opposition.
The lot at the intersection of Awbrey Road and Mt. Washington Drive overlooks a sweeping view of Bend’s east side and is flanked by single-family homes. Downhill and to the north is River’s Edge golf course.
Compass Corner, the name of the development, is within a mile or less of a park and the Deschutes River, but dining and other commercial businesses are more than a mile away. Many public commenters who supported the Compass Corner development commended the project’s efforts to make Awbrey Butte and surrounding neighborhoods more walkable and less car-dependent. A few hoped for a coffee shop in the neighborhood.
People in and around the neighborhood always knew that empty space was going to be filled one day, said Jeff Conrad, who is the land use chair for the Awbrey Butte Neighborhood Association and among one of those advocating for a reevaluation of the project
Conrad said he thinks the development is flawed and unreasonable. “We are asking the city to recognize the flaws and address those flaws so we have a realistic development.”
Among his concerns were safety, parking, traffic, environmental impacts, scale of the development and change to the character of the neighborhood.
“Yes, we need housing,” Conrad said, “but we need an intelligent approach to how we do housing.”
Based on more than 200 public comments listed on the city’s land use planning portal through Aug. 13, 55% of commenters were opposed to the project while 45% were in favor. The comment period is now closed.
“While a majority of development applications receive little public interest, it is not unusual for some to engender significant public concern and comments,” said Colin Stephens, community and economic development director for the city, especially when it comes to developments within already established neighborhoods.
Stephens said Friday there weren’t any plans for a public hearing. Anyone who has made a public comment to the city is what the city calls a “party of record.”
A party of record is qualified and able to make an appeal to the city for a public hearing.
Pauline Wilson had many of the same concerns as Conrad. She has lived a few blocks from Compass Corner for seven years, and she said her daily life would be greatly impacted by the development.
Wilson is also the treasurer for the Awbrey Butte Neighborhood Association, but her thoughts and concerns come from her proximity to the development as a resident.
“People should see that the scale is inappropriate, and it doesn’t answer the city’s desires for affordable housing,” Wilson said.
Both Conrad and Wilson said their concerns have nothing to do with “not in my backyard,” or NIMBY, sentiments. They’ve known since they moved in this land would eventually be developed. Their shock and concern came once they realized the scale of the project.
The development will include three floors with 42 market-rate apartments, the majority of them one-bedroom units.
“Urban design history shows us that we need density to avoid poor land use and horizontal sprawl,” said Scott Steele, president of Steele Associates Architects, the firm designing the project.
He lived on Awbrey Butte for 25 years less than half a mile from the Compass Corner development.
Steele said that many of those with negative public comments don’t fully understand the project.
As Bend grows exponentially and people realize what a desirable location it is, Steele said he is trying to design for that growth. But, in the process, he said he has heard the same arguments over and over again.
“I think people need to simply realize that if they moved here they are part of the growth that they are concerned about,” Steele said.
He said planning in the United States from the 1950s and ‘60s resulted in miles long stretches of only houses with no diversity, causing traffic problems because people’s only option was driving to get goods and services. Diverse, mixed-use neighborhoods with retail, commercial and residential properties increase pedestrian and bike access, Steele said, which ends up improving quality of life.
A traffic report for the project estimated the development will generate 382 total new daily trips on weekdays in the area, which includes an estimated 35 new trips during weekday rush hour traffic.
With the public comment period complete as of Monday, the city’s planning department will issue a final decision on the project’s site plan in the coming weeks.
(1) comment
If Mr. Steele does live within half a mile of the proposed development (1020 NW Farewell) he clearly is not impacted, and would understand that the property- being at the top of a steep hill- does not improve padestrian or bike access to anywhere.
