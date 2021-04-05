Four local nonprofits — Bethlehem Inn homeless shelter, J Bar J Youth Services, NeighborImpact and Thrive Central Oregon — have received a combined $2.77 million in federal funds to address COVID-19.
Specifically, the funds are geared to help people and families who are either experiencing homelessness, or are at risk of experiencing homelessness, according to a press release Monday from the Oregon Housing and Community Services department.
Thirty-six nonprofits from around Oregon received a total of $42 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, the release stated. The money comes from the federal coronavirus relief act.
“This funding is historic because it will help rebuild lives, and because we are partnering with an array of diverse service providers that have trusted relationships with Oregon’s communities of color, so we can reach people hardest hit by the crisis," Margaret Salazar, executive director of Oregon Housing and Community Services, said in the press release.
