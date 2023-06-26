Customers and employees were injured after a Bend woman accidentally crashed into Ace Hardware in La Pine on Saturday.
It’s the second time this month that a person has crashed their car into a La Pine building.
Customers and employees were injured after a Bend woman accidentally crashed into Ace Hardware in La Pine on Saturday.
It’s the second time this month that a person has crashed their car into a La Pine building.
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 51615 Huntington Road at around noon on Saturday after receiving reports that a person had driven into the building, pinning a staff member inside.
Evelyn Cox, a 66-year-old woman from Bend, drove her 2016 Jeep Cherokee into the store parking lot and accidentally stepped on her gas pedal, rather than the brake, according to a news release from Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jason Wall.
Cox allegedly crashed into the building, injuring people inside. None of the injuries were life-threatening, Wall said.
Cox, who was uninjured, was not cited after the crash.
“I think this is just truly an accident,” Wall said.
In all, four people were injured in the crash, Wall said.
A woman who was working at the cash register was pinned between the vehicle and a counter. Her injuries weren’t life-threatening, but she was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Another man was knocked to the ground and his leg was trapped under debris, Wall said.
The crash occurred less than three weeks after a man fell asleep while driving and then crashed through the wall of La Pine’s temporary library on June 7, prompting it to close indefinitely.
No one was injured in that crash. The driver was cited on suspicion of driving with a suspended license and careless driving.
Wall emphasized that people should remain attentive when they’re driving to places they’re familiar with, adding that it’s dangerously easy to “go on autopilot.” He added that drivers should eliminate distractions and multitasking while at the wheel.
“I think people need to pay a bit more attention,” Wall said.
Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Cancel anytime. Already a Subscriber? Sign in
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.