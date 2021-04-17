A two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 97 in Bend Friday night left four people injured, according to Oregon State Police.
Troopers arrived at the crash near milepost 141 at about 11 p.m. and found a Subaru Legacy, driven by Tomas Fraley, 25, of Bend, had traveled south when it crashed into a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was also traveling southbound, OSP said.
The Jeep was driven by Jamie Carson-Clarkson, 45, of Bend, who had two passengers, Deanna Black, 58, of California and Brett Cold, 43, of Meridian, Idaho, OSP said.
All four people involved in the crash were injured and transported to St. Charles Bend, OSP said.
OSP is looking to talk with the occupants of a black pickup truck that was in the area at the time of the crash. The pickup stopped at the crash scene but continued south on the highway before emergency personnel arrived.
Any witnesses are asked to call Oregon State Police at 1-800-442-0776 and ask for Sgt. Caleb Ratliff and reference case #SP21-099724.
