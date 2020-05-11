Four of the six Oregon high school students announced as finalists in a state-sponsored work safety video contest are from Central Oregon.
For this contest, held by The Oregon Young Employee Safety Coalition, teens submitted homemade videos that were 90 seconds long or shorter, with the goal of raising awareness of workplace safety. There were two finalists from Ridgeview High School, and one each from Bend High School and Sisters High School, according to a press release from the coalition. The finalists were not named in the press release.
Teen workers are twice as likely to be injured on the job, the release stated.
The winners will be named at a livestreamed event on Thursday on the coalition's Facebook and YouTube pages, according to the release. The three prize winners will receive $500, $400 and $300 for first, second and third place, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.