A vacant seat on the Redmond school board, initially to be filled by appointment, is now one of the most hotly contested races in the May 18 election in Central Oregon.
Four candidates have filed to fill the seat of board chair Tim Carpenter, who abruptly resigned from his seat on March 17. It's the second Redmond school board seat to have four candidates, and no other Central Oregon school board race has more than three this year.
Although the school board planned to appoint someone to serve the remaining two years of Carpenter's term, Deschutes County Clerk Nancy Blankenship ruled that the seat must be filled by election, as Carpenter left the board with enough time between then and the May 18 special election.
After a slightly extended candidate filing period, the dust has settled, and voters in Redmond, Terrebonne and Tumalo will have four school board candidates to choose from for Carpenter's seat.
Redmond resident Oscar Gonzalez is the family empowerment programs manager at Bend-based nonprofit Latino Community Association, according to county filings. He has held other education-focused positions in the past, including academic advising at community colleges in Salem, Eugene, and Houston.
Carmen Lawson, also a Redmond resident, is a kindergarten teacher at Madras Elementary School, she told The Bulletin. Before teaching in Madras, Lawson was an educational assistant at Redmond Early Learning Center — now Hugh Hartman Elementary — and John Tuck Elementary School.
Keri Lopez, who lives in rural Deschutes County, is an administrator specializing in human resources and payroll for Bend-based construction contractor Rogue Builders, according to county filings. She is also a board member of the Redmond Sports Federation nonprofit.
The fourth candidate is Eagle Crest resident Bob Perry, a retired marketing director for Gillette, according to county filings. He served one term on the Redmond School Board, from 2011-15, and did not file for re-election afterwards. Perry was also the chair of the Deschutes County Republican Party from 2015-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.