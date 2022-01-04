Four Bend students have been nominated to attend United States military academies during the 2022-2023 school year.
The Service Academy Nomination Board, a group of five retired armed forces officials from the United States Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy, Air National Guard and Oregon Army National Guard, reviewed students on the basis of academics, extracurriculars and character before recommending them for the prestigious academies.
Congressman Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, accepted the board’s recommendations and nominated the following students:
Maxwell Andersen, from Summit High School, who was nominated to the United States Naval Academy.
Dawson Blackburn, from Bend High School, who was nominated to the United States Military Academy.
Gaven Henry, from Sisters High School, who was nominated to the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Naval Academy.
Tara Jessen, from Summit High School, who was nominated to the United States Air Force Academy.
Students will learn if they are accepted into their respective academies in spring 2022.
"It is a distinct honor to nominate these outstanding young Oregonians to America's prestigious service academies," said Bentz. "Their hard work, dedication, and commitment to serving our nation have earned each of these young leaders the distinction of being nominated to a U.S. Service Academy. They have all demonstrated an ability and a desire to lead by example, grow intellectually, and serve the United States in uniform. I am confident that each nominee will have tremendous success in this admirable endeavor and that their futures will be bright.”
