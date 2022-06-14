Lauren Habel feels good that she is helping her community, one ounce at a time.
Last week Habel, a Bend resident and nurse practitioner at St. Charles Health System, dropped off a 300-ounce donation of her breast milk at St. Charles Bend. She had been saving it for her year-old son, but he’s shunned the bottle and favors solid food.
So what better way to help out, she thought, then to donate, especially now, when grocery store shelves are empty during a nationwide shortage of infant formula and babies prematurely born or medically fragile are in need of breast milk.
“These are unprecedented times,” said Lesley Mondeaux, executive director of the Northwest Mothers Milk Bank in Portland, which is the region’s breast milk bank. “We’re hearing from families who are chasing from store to store trying to find formula.”
The Portland breast milk bank has seen three times more calls than usual from moms wanting to donate extra breast milk. The bank serves 70 hospitals in four states with donated breast milk that is tested and vetted. A network of hospitals serve as collection sites, and the milk is taken to Portland, where it is tested, pasteurized and stored for future use.
“We have had an increase in folks wanting to be donors or to help families experiencing the shortage,” Mondeaux said. “We have seen an increase in our financial donations to support our work, too.”
Each month, more than 50,000 ounces are sent out as needed to the hospitals, said Joanne Ransom, Northwest Mothers Milk Bank clinical director. Donors must meet a rigorous set of criteria to donate and must agree to a minimum donation of 100 ounces, Ransom said.
The formula shortage was sparked by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall of one brand in February. That came after four babies who consumed formula made at Abbott’s Sturgis, Michigan, facility were infected with a bacteria, but a link to the factory has not been conclusively made. Two of those babies died.
But the issue has been brewing for a while with market consolidation in the United States resulting in the shortage. Now four companies — Abbott, Perrigo, Nestle SA and Mead Johnson — control nearly all the U.S. formula market.
“We’re hoping this gets resolved soon,” Mondeaux said. “At the milk bank, we serve hospitalized premature, vulnerable infants. That’s our primary mission. As we have more donors and more milk available, we can extend our outreach to other families.”
In Bend, at the St. Charles Family Birthing and Lactation Department, where Habel dropped off her donation, workers have seen an uptick in offers for donations, said Alicia Selby, who works at the center.
Every few weeks, the birthing center helps distribute and receive breast milk donations from the milk bank, Selby said.
“In our unit we have milk available for the (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) and we offer it as a resource for families,” she said. “The majority of families prefer to use donor milk over supplementing with formula. And once the babies go home, depending on the feeding plan, we can have milk shipped to their home.
“We’ve had more conversations about the shortage lately. It’s been really scary for families.”
Habel said she had been building a supply for her son, but as she began introducing solid food into his diet, he stopped taking a bottle. Since breastfeeding was easy and she had a lot of supply stored in her freezer, she contacted the milk bank and went through the vetting process.
“He wasn’t taking it, so I needed it to go somewhere,” said Habel, 41. “I wasn’t ready to quit breast feeding and with the formula shortage, you see mothers asking for help.”
She thought about private donations, but decided donating it to the Northwest Mothers Milk Bank was the best way to get it in the hands of families that really needed the nourishment. Habel uses St. Charles as her drop off and the milk bank comes and collects the frozen 6-ounce packets.
“I’ve been so fortunate never to have a supply issue,” Habel said. “I really wanted to help others. I’m lucky I never had to use formula, although I was open to it if I needed it. It was easy for me, but I realize it’s not the case for everyone.”
