Former Sunriver Police Sgt. Joseph Patnode, who was struck by the former police chief during an altercation in December 2017, is suing the police department, Police Chief Cory Ray Darling, a deputy and Sunriver Service District board administrator for allegedly violating his free speech rights and retaliating against him for whistleblowing.

Patnode is seeking $2.5 million in damages related to retaliation he claims he faced from reporting assault and harassment from former Police Chief Marc Mills, according to a lawsuit filed Monday is U.S. District Court in Eugene.

On Dec. 1, 2017, Patnode was at the center of an incident involving former Police Chief Marc Mills, who struck Patnode in the chest with a metal citizens patrol sign so hard Patnode’s head hit a wall. Both men were on duty at the police station at the time.

Patnode alleges Darling has retaliated against him by firing him, promoting Sunriver Police Lt. Michael Womer — who is also named in the lawsuit — over him, and by deciding to investigate him for allegedly mishandling an investigation into another police officer.

Debbie Baker, board administrator for the service district, is also accused of refusing to provide work protections for overtime, vacation accrual and training.