A judge found the fired Sunriver Police officer who drove to Bend during his shift to be with an alleged rape victim not guilty of official misconduct Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Deschutes Circuit Judge Walter Miller said Kasey Samuel Hughes was acting out of concern for the woman, whom he was having an affair with at the time.
Hughes was on trial all day Wednesday and Thursday.
Following the verdict, Hughes tearfully hugged his mother and left the courthouse building.
At around 3 a.m. Nov. 11, 2018, Hughes was on duty when he drove from Sunriver to downtown Bend. A woman had called and said she was in trouble and needed help. Once in Bend, she told him she'd been raped so he drove her to St. Charles Bend, where he instructed a nurse to call police before returning to Sunriver.
Hughes, who was married at the time, had been having an affair with the woman, who works as a local 911 dispatcher, which the defense said helps explain her reluctance to call police.
The state alleged Hughes violated his duty of an officer to not "leave his post" by driving to Bend without telling a supervisor, and also by failing to investigate the woman's report.
Thursday evening, Miller read his verdict, saying the evidence showed that Hughes was not trying to conceal his affair with the woman. Miller said none of the evidence showed Hughes broke the law by driving to Bend nor by not beginning an investigation, which Miller said would have represented a clear conflict of interest.
In 2019, Hughes was fired over the incident, though he remains certified as a police officer in Oregon. His lawyer, Jaime Goldberg, said Hughes hasn't decided if he'll try to return to law enforcement.
(1) comment
Once again John Hummel grandstands on his own behalf with no interest or concern about the stupidity of his actions.
Good on the judge for seeing through this hoax.
I trust the officer can continue his chosen profession elsewhere and in regained health.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.